Cwm LLC Has $376,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.