Cwm LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.