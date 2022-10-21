Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

