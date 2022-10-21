Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 13.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 353.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

