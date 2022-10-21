Cwm LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

