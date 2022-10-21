Cwm LLC Purchases 3,587 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

