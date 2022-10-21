Cwm LLC Purchases 7,386 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $340.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

