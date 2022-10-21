Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

