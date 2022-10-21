Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

