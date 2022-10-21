Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.67. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

