Cwm LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.