Cwm LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

