Cwm LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

