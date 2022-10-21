Cwm LLC Sells 363 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.88. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.83 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

