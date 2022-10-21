Cwm LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $175.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40.

