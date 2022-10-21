Cwm LLC Sells 759 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

UOCT stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.