Cwm LLC Sells 869 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

