Cwm LLC Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

