D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,001 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 0.6 %

CC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

