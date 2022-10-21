D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 471,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 63.3% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $757.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

