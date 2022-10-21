D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

