D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1st Source by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.86 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.