D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 10,479 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VICI opened at $29.69 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

