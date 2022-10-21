D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 3,242 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $80.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

