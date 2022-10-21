D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Upstart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $370.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

