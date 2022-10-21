D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,170,000 after buying an additional 109,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $90.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.