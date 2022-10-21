D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $70.35.

