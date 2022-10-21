D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $246.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $227.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.