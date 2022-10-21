D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,556 shares of company stock worth $3,743,873 in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

