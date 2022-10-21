D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $227,000 Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AER stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

