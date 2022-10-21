D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

