D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $248,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Stephens began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $45.10 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

