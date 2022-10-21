D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $258,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

