D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $273,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.