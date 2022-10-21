D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $286,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,838 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

