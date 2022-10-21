D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $300,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

