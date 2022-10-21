D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $304,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 596.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

