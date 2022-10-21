D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

