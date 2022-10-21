D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

