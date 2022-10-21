D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.