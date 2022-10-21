D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 105.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $674,000.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -103.66.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

