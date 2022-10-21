D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $298,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 924.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.