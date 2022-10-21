D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 503,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 65.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.73. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.