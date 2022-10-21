D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 271 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

