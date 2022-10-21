D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,334 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

