D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 432 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $133.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

