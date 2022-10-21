D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

