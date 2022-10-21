D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

