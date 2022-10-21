D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

