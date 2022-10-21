D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 1.1 %

Plains GP stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.